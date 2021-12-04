Stay in This Unique Louisiana Chapel for Less Than $100 a Night
Louisiana has some of the most incredible and unique Airbnb rentals. Sure, you can find plenty of run-of-the-mill rentals - but if you're looking for something completely out of the ordinary, we got you covered.
This time, your surreal stay is coming courtesy of St. Martinville, Louisiana. This beauty of a chapel has hosted many a church service in its 117-year life, but now it's ready for a smaller crowd. Built in 1904, this little hose of worship has been converted into a one-of-a-kind getaway for up to 4 people!
It's perfect for a romantic getaway, intimate honeymoon, writer's retreat, or for anyone looking for a little peace and quiet. While you can still see the remnants of its former life, the transformation from church to cozy cottage is amazing. It retains the stained-glass windows and double-doored entry, but gains a spacious kitchen where the pulpit once stood.
Even though it is certainly an eye-catcher, the best part may be the price. Currently, you can rent this piece of Louisiana history for less than $100 a night! Availability is limited, so you'll need to make sure it isn't already rented on the days you are looking for here.
Now, let's take a look inside this historic Louisiana church-turned weekend getaway!