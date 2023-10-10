LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has put out an alert on a runaway child who is considered to be in danger.

"The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance to locate Angie Lizbeth Aguilera Mejia, 12, missing from Lafayette Parish," the alert from the sheriff's office says.

Meija is 5 foot 2 inches, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes, LPSO noted.

If you see Angie, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

