Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - More than a quarter of the Christians in Louisiana are Catholic. A more granular observation reveals that more than half of the people who live within the area served by the Diocese of Lafayette are Catholic.

Everyone in Louisiana, even Protestants, understand why fish and seafood specials and advertisements abound during the Lenten season. No matter the belief, most of them are cheering when they see the posts fly across social media announcing Fish Fry Friday.

Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent. The website for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops explains what they believe and why the observe Lent with certain guidelines.

You are hard-pressed to not find an opportunity to enjoy a fried fish dinner. Organizations around Acadiana, most of them Knights of Columbus, are serving the delicious dinners at lunchtime, dinner time, or even all day long.

Here's a list in case you get the envie, Catholic or not.

CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN, LAFAYETTE - KC COUNCIL 1286

FISH FRY

HOLY CROSS, LAFAYETTE - KC COUNCIL

FISH FRY

ST. PIUS X, LAFAYETTE - KC COUNCIL

FISH FRY

ST. EDMOND, LAFAYETTE - KC COUNCIL

STS. PETER & PAUL, SCOTT - KC COUNCIL

FISH FRY

ST. JOSEPH, RAYNE - KC COUNCIL

FISH FRY

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI, BREAUX BRIDGE

FISH FRY

OUR LADY OF MERCY, OPELOUSAS

FISH FRY

ST. PETER, NEW IBERIA - KC COUNCIL

FISH FRY

KC HALL, ARNAUDVILLE

FISH FRY

CATAHOULA FIRE DEPARTMENT

FISH FRY

ST. BERNADETTE, BAYOU VISTA - KC COUNCIL

HOLY ROSARY, KAPLAN

FISH FRY

