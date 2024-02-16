13 Places to Get Hooked on Fish Fry Friday During Lent in South Louisiana
Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - More than a quarter of the Christians in Louisiana are Catholic. A more granular observation reveals that more than half of the people who live within the area served by the Diocese of Lafayette are Catholic.
Everyone in Louisiana, even Protestants, understand why fish and seafood specials and advertisements abound during the Lenten season. No matter the belief, most of them are cheering when they see the posts fly across social media announcing Fish Fry Friday.
Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent. The website for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops explains what they believe and why the observe Lent with certain guidelines.
You are hard-pressed to not find an opportunity to enjoy a fried fish dinner. Organizations around Acadiana, most of them Knights of Columbus, are serving the delicious dinners at lunchtime, dinner time, or even all day long.
Here's a list in case you get the envie, Catholic or not.
CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN, LAFAYETTE - KC COUNCIL 1286
HOLY CROSS, LAFAYETTE - KC COUNCIL
ST. PIUS X, LAFAYETTE - KC COUNCIL
ST. EDMOND, LAFAYETTE - KC COUNCIL
STS. PETER & PAUL, SCOTT - KC COUNCIL
ST. JOSEPH, RAYNE - KC COUNCIL
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI, BREAUX BRIDGE
OUR LADY OF MERCY, OPELOUSAS
ST. PETER, NEW IBERIA - KC COUNCIL
KC HALL, ARNAUDVILLE
CATAHOULA FIRE DEPARTMENT
ST. BERNADETTE, BAYOU VISTA - KC COUNCIL
HOLY ROSARY, KAPLAN
