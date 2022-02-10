14-Year-Old Louisiana Girl Missing; Possibly in Danger

The Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert in the case of a missing 14-year-old girl.

The alert was issued earlier this afternoon after the girl went missing from Holden, Louisiana, which is between Baton Rouge and Hammond along Interstate 12.

The missing girl is Destiny Taylor Pope and, according to the alert, she was last seen wearing a John Deere shirt, black stretch pants/leggings. She is said to have long brown hair and brown eyes, stands about 5 feet tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

The alert states that Destiny might have a condition that may impair her judgment, so she is considered to be in danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Destiny, you are urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 or your local authorities.

