$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana Over the Weekend

It would certainly be an exciting way to spend St. Valentine's Day. I am speaking of counting your money from a big Powerball lottery win. That would be even better than diving headfirst into a one-pound box of chocolates if you ask me.

Well, one lucky lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing will get to experience the difference between chocolates and money, assuming they cash in their ticket today.

Powerball officials say Saturday's drawing was for an estimated $176.1 million dollars. No single ticket matched all the numbers necessary to claim the games top prize.

However, the Powerball website says there were two $2 million dollar winning tickets sold for that drawing and one $1 million dollar winner. Those tickets were sold in Illinois and Texas for the $2 million dollar winners and a California sold ticket will claim the $1 million prize.

If you did not happen to see Saturday's drawing, here's the way the ping pong balls came bouncing out.

If you didn't catch the numbers there were as follows for February 12, 2022:

08 10 21 41 62 Powerball 07 Powerplay x3

In addition to the big prize of $150,000 Saturday's drawing also produced six winning tickets of $300 or more. There were also 13 tickets sold for the Saturday night drawing that are valued at $100.

According to the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page, the $150,000 Powerball winner was sold at Oak Terrace Service Center Llc. That's located at 1011 S. Burnside Avenue in Gonzales Louisiana.

The ticket purchaser matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. They also opted in on the Powerplay option. That boosted their winnings from $50,000 to $150,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be tonight February 14th. Maybe you and your dearly beloved can go in halfsies on a Powerball ticket, it will give you something different fight about after the romance wears off. Remember only play the lottery with what you can afford to lose and if you don't win tonight, maybe you'll bet luck in love.