Remember when Wallethub claimed that Shreveport was one of the worst places for "foodies"? If you have tried at least a handful of the hot spots to eat in town you'll know how dead wrong they are at Wallethub. Before you hit me with, "numbers don't lie" let me tell you my tastebuds don't lie either.

If you have taken time to try different places in Shreveport-Bossier you will know that we do in fact have many places worthy of a visit from the king of flavor town, Guy Fieri.

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dive's is going 33 seasons strong, so it's clear that the show has legs that will keep going as long as we keep cheering it on. The show originally aired as an on-off special but America couldn't get enough.

Guy is no stranger to unique meals all over America. He has filmed several episodes in Louisiana, but I do have one complaint. Whenever he makes it to the Bayou state he focuses on the New Orleans area. What about ShreveportBossier?

No shade on the wonderful cuisine in New Orleans, however, Shreveport-Bossier can play ball too. We have so many places that could put Shreveport on the map, we just need Guy to notice us. So we compiled a list of places that we think could make Shreveport-Bossier proud and take Guy Fieri to flavor town.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Needs to Try in Shreveport-Bossier Here are the restaurants that Guy Fieri needs to visit in Shreveport-Bossier for his "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"

Did we miss a spot? Make sure you let us know in the comments.

Read More: Louisiana Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America