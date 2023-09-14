LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has made a third arrest in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon.

Markayvian Brown, 19, was arrested after investigators identified him as a potential suspect involved, though he was in a second vehicle. Brown was also found to be in possession of a stolen firearm, LPSO said Thursday.

19-year-old Jamilian Paddio and 21-year-old Nelson Wiltz, were arrested on Monday following the shooting. Both were charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Handling of Machine Guns. Wiltz is also charged with Violation of a Protection Order.

Lafayette Sheriff's Office 2 Photo courtesy of Lafayette Sheriff Facebook loading...

Brown, meanwhile, was charged with two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, one count of Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, and one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

This case remains under investigation.

You can see our original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office announces two men have been arrested following a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Bloomfield Drive. That location is about five minutes from Ossun Elementary School.

google maps google maps loading...

The suspect vehicle was gone by the time deputies arrived but Real Time Crime Center Agents were able to help in finding the vehicle, located in the 600 block of Brothers Road.

google maps google maps loading...

Authorities say one suspect had gotten away, though. A perimeter was established, though, and deputies arrested two suspects - 19-year-old Jamilian Paddio and 21-year-old Nelson Wiltz.

Multiple firearms and illegal drugs were seized by deputies.

Three handguns, including modified weapons with fully-automatic capabilities

More than 250 grams of Marijuana

Nearly $1,000 in U.S. currency

Both Paddio and Wiltz are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Handling of Machine Guns. Wiltz is also charged with Violation of a Protection Order.

This case remains under investigation.

