LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office announces two men have been arrested following a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Bloomfield Drive. That location is about five minutes from Ossun Elementary School.

The suspect vehicle was gone by the time deputies arrived but Real Time Crime Center Agents were able to help in finding the vehicle, located in the 600 block of Brothers Road.

Authorities say one suspect had gotten away, though. A perimeter was established, though, and deputies arrested two suspects - 19-year-old Jamilian Paddio and 21-year-old Nelson Wiltz.

Multiple firearms and illegal drugs were seized by deputies.

Three handguns, including modified weapons with fully-automatic capabilities

More than 250 grams of Marijuana

Nearly $1,000 in U.S. currency

Both Paddio and Wiltz are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Handling of Machine Guns. Wiltz is also charged with Violation of a Protection Order.

This case remains under investigation.

