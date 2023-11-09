Murder/Suicide Leaves Opelousas Woman Killed in Sunset, Lafayette Man Found Dead Near the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

Shooting Investigation, Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The family of an Opelousas woman is grieving after her ex-boyfriend murdered her in Sunset then killed himself in Iberville Parish.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies got the call shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6th, and responded to the scene in the Sunset area.to find Tiffany Miller dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Once a suspect was developed, detectives received another call. This time from the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Department about a suicide victim sitting in a vehicle near the Whiskey Bay area.

Google Maps/Google Streetview
Detectives then found a suicide note on Joshua Alfred of Lafayette that provided information, along with what they gathered from his Alfred's family members and other facts of the case, that confirmed the murder-suicide.

It's been a deadly week in St. Landry Parish as law enforcement there are mourning the loss of one of their own - Theme Ledee, a former Opelousas Police officer who died while defending his son's girlfriend from her ex-boyfriend who was stalking her.

Canva/Eddie Thibodeaux
After Thomas Breckney showed up at Ledee's son's home, guns were drawn during a verbal altercation and Ledee lost his life. The ex-boyfriend drove himself to the hospital, where he sits in critical condition, but stable, condition.

A memorial is planned for Saturday, November 11, at 10:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Opelousas.

