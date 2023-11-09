ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The family of an Opelousas woman is grieving after her ex-boyfriend murdered her in Sunset then killed himself in Iberville Parish.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies got the call shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6th, and responded to the scene in the Sunset area.to find Tiffany Miller dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Once a suspect was developed, detectives received another call. This time from the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Department about a suicide victim sitting in a vehicle near the Whiskey Bay area.

Detectives then found a suicide note on Joshua Alfred of Lafayette that provided information, along with what they gathered from his Alfred's family members and other facts of the case, that confirmed the murder-suicide.

It's been a deadly week in St. Landry Parish as law enforcement there are mourning the loss of one of their own - Theme Ledee, a former Opelousas Police officer who died while defending his son's girlfriend from her ex-boyfriend who was stalking her.

After Thomas Breckney showed up at Ledee's son's home, guns were drawn during a verbal altercation and Ledee lost his life. The ex-boyfriend drove himself to the hospital, where he sits in critical condition, but stable, condition.

A memorial is planned for Saturday, November 11, at 10:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Opelousas.