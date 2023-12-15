LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Police have arrested a Baton Rouge driver who they say was responsible for a traffic fatality on the northbound frontage road along I-49 Thursday night.

The Lafayette Police Department arrested William Durham, 47, of Baton Rouge, and charged him with Vehicular Homicide, as well as Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

This fatal traffic crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department Traffic Unit, LPD said in a statement.

The victim of the crash, who was riding a bicycle along the frontage road, was identified as Melvin Whitsett, 65, of Lafayette. Both men were traveling northbound on the frontage road when Durham allegedly struck and killed Whisett.

Police shut down a portion of the I-49 frontage road from High Meadows Boulevard to East Butcher Switch Road during the night as they were conducting their investigation. Traffic had to be redirected elsewhere while they were on the scene.

