$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend

Those who follow lottery games in Louisiana said this would be a big weekend for winners and those pundits, prognosticators, or soothsayers were spot on with their guesses of good luck for lottery players. We told you on Friday that Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5 were all "primed" to produce winning tickets and two of those games came through, and we've still got one more big drawing planned for tonight.

If you didn't hear about the Mega Millions game, there were two tickets sold for Friday's drawing that matched all the numbers needed to lay claim to the $494 million dollar top prize. That game will now reset to its starting total of $20 million when they drop the ping pong balls on Tuesday.

Tonight's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $480 million dollars. That game hasn't had a jackpot winner since August and based on our observations, the Powerball game should get a jackpot winner either tonight or on Wednesday.

While it's been just a few months since the game has gotten a jackpot winner it's been since 2017 since Louisiana claimed a top prize in Powerball. A ticket sold in St Landry Parish, Eunice to be exact was worth $191.1 million dollars. A single-ticket winner in Louisiana for tonight's drawing would smash that record to pieces.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Louisiana players did not score any big wins in the Powerball or Mega Millions games but a Louisiana-sold ticket did claim the top prize in the Louisiana Lottery's Easy 5 game. That too was one of the games that we mentioned was overdue for a big win.

The top prize in Saturday's Easy 5 drawing was $190,000 and based on what we are hearing from the Louisiana Lottery a ticket sold in Monroe matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's top prize. We should be getting information on where that ticket was sold from Lottery Officials later today.

Remember, only play lottery games if you can afford to lose your investment. If you or a loved one has an issue with gambling there is help available. Call 1-877-770-STOP (7867).