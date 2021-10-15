Two Bald Eagles Found Shot to Death in Alexandria, Louisiana

Get our free mobile app

I find it hard to believe that any, true, red-blooded American could be ignorant to the fact that our beloved national bird is Federally protected. That's why I'm certain that the person or person(s) responsible for the senseless slaughter of 2 Bald Eagles in Louisiana knew exactly what they were doing.

According to the disheartening report from KFLY, officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are scouring the Sportsman's Paradise for any information that would lead to the capture and arrest of whoever killed these magnificent birds.

The scene of the crime

The two, deceased Bald Eagles were discovered by officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service just west of Alexandria in Rapides Parish on Kincaid Lake. Authorities and eagle conservationists were shocked to discover the these two symbols were gunned down gangland-style indicated by the multiple, small-caliber bullet-wounds found to be the official cause of death.

Whoever did this is in a world of trouble

Even if the crook(s) were completely ignorant of the fact that killing a Bald Eagle is a federal offense - that's not going to keep them out of trouble. These symbols of our nation are guarded by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act which carries some pretty hefty punishments. According to the report, violators of this statute who are convicted are looking at penalties of up to $100,000 and/or up-to one year in federal prison.

Here's how you can cash in on this tragedy

In order to bring the very un-American criminals responsible for this heinous crime to justice, representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have put together a hefty reward. If you know anything that might speed up the hunt for these outlaws, and your information directly leads to the capture and arrest of the person or people responsible, there's $2,500 in it for you!

If you're ready to speak up, call U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agent Brad Rabalais directly at 601-331-0292.

