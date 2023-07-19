GRANT PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - In what's being billed as the largest drug bust in the history of Grant Parish, two men from north of Pollock, Louisiana are now behind bars in the parish jail.

Just how large was the drug bust? Over 71 pounds of marijuana were seized by Grant Parish sheriff's deputies after a months-long investigation. That's a street value of $586,000.00.

Sheriff Steven McCain says some people tend to downplay marijuana arrests as the drug is now legal for recreational use in many states. He points out, however, these are drugs that can get into the hands of children and can cause horrible outcomes. Also, this is not the same marijuana of decades past.

This was an extremely high potency THC value," says Sheriff McCain in this Louisiana Radio Network article. "The marijuana of the 70’s and 80’s had about three to five percent of THC. And what we’re finding today is running between thirty and forty percent.

Arrested were Charles Dupry and David Hollis, both 57 years old.

Hollis has been charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute (1 count)

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (4 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (1 count)

Dupry has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (1 count)

Four firearms were seized in the bust as well. In a video posted on the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff McCain thanks citizens who provided tips that helped lead to the historic bust.

