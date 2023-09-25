CORONADO, Calif. (KPEL News) - Emilia Alpert and Lindsey Balsley went down in the California and US record books on Friday night as the two female Coronado High School football seniors made a remarkable accomplishment: scoring on back-to-back plays.

Get our free mobile app

Off the football field, these two young women are already very accomplished, as pointed out in this Yahoo article. Alpert, who plays running back and inside linebacker, is captain of the rugby team. Balsley, who kicks extra points and field goals and punts, was a double medalist in the CIF San Diego Section Track and Field Championship Finals and plays soccer and volleyball.

“I’m not used to such a family component,” Alpert said in this feature story on thecoronadonews.com. “I wanted to just be a part of something bigger and that’s why I think it was such a drive for me to do it.”

And that's what she has gotten out of this experience as the team and its coach have welcomed the girls and have "set a really great presence."

Coronado Head Football Coach Kurt Hines, who offered Balsley a spot on the team after watching her kick at a powderpuff game, has led by example and was so excited for them when Alpert scored a 1-yard touchdown and Balsley kicked the extra point in his team's 37-6 win against Mar Vista in Imperial Beach, California. He shared video of their accomplishments below.

Coach Hines also sent a message to anyone who has expressed a problem with the two female athletes accomplishing this incredible feat.

The Top 10 Biggest High School Football Stadiums in Louisiana It's no secret that high school football is King in Louisiana, but do you know who's palace is the biggest? Based on seating capacity, these are the biggest high school stadiums in all of Louisiana!