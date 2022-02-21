2 Lafayette Women Arrested in Bi-Parish Kidnapping/Attempted Murder Case

Two more people from Lafayette have been arrested after a Lafayette man allegedly kidnapped a toddler after shooting a Bayou Vista woman in November 2021.

As KPEL reported in December, 20-year-old Derrick Williams was arrested that month on the charge of Attempted First-Degree Murder. On November 21st, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies believe Williams shot the local woman they found just after midnight at a home on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista. Authorities say Williams then took the 1-year-old child from the home and fled, causing Louisiana State Police to issue a level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory.

Fortunately, the toddler was found safe sometime later.

Williams was not located until Thursday, December 9th in neighboring Iberia Parish when U.S. Marshals found him in New Iberia. Williams was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and subsequently transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Now, after more digging, investigators say 46-year-old Cassandra Hopkins and 19-year-old Kaemon Bush each played a role in the case. Both women were located and arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 17th and were transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center.

Kaemon Bush faces the following charges:

Principal to Attempted First-Degree Murder

Principal to Second-Degree Kidnapping

Obstruction of Justice

Cassandra Hopkins faces the following charges:

Accessory After the Fact to First-Degree Murder

Obstruction of Justice

Accessory After the Fact to Second-Degree Kidnapping.

Bail was set on Bush at $325,000 and on Hopkins at $145,000.

