Lafayette Man Booked in St. Mary Shooting

A Lafayette man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting that happened in Bayou Vista.

According to St. Mary Parish sheriff's deputies, Derrick Lee John Williams, Jr., was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant in connection to the November 21 shooting. United States marshals found Williams in New Iberia and arrested him there. He was taken to the Iberia Parish Jail before being transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail.

Williams is accused of shooting a woman at a home on Saturn Road and taking a one-year-old child from the residence. The toddler was found safe hours after the shooting.

Investigators have not said if there is a relationship between Williams, the victim, and the child is or, if so, what that relationship is.

The investigation into that shooting continues.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?