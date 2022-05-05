2 Young Adults Arrested in Drug Bust Near UL Campus

Law enforcement agencies across Acadiana have been stepping up their efforts to get illegal drugs off our streets.

From pain tablets to cocaine to fentanyl, officers are arresting alleged drug dealers and taking millions of dollars worth of drugs into custody.

Well, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is announcing a big drug bust of their own - and this one happened near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

Livvie Philips and Mason Wright - both age 20 - were arrested Monday night after narcotics agents say they found various illegal narcotics and several firearms. The home agents executed the search warrant on was the 500 block of E. University Avenue.

Officers say they found the following illegal drugs:

Approximately 10.4 liters of promethazine

131 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

5.3 pounds of marijuana

280 THC cartridges

Drug paraphernalia

Deputies say they also found these firearms:

2 Glock 17 handguns (one illegally modified to fire fully-automatic)

1 Springfield Armory Saint AR pistol

1 Draco 7.62 rifle

Officers also seized $17,290 in U.S. currency.

According to the press release from LPSO, Phillips and Wright have each been charged with:

3 counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) (Felony)

Possession of a Legend Drug

Possession of a CDS in a Drug Free Zone (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

4 counts of Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS (Felony)

Unlawful Handling of Machine Guns and Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Phillips was in the home during the search and was arrested then. Wright was already in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) on separate charges and was booked on these new charges.

