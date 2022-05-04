$5.5 Million of Cocaine Seized as Louisiana State Police Arrest 2 New Yorkers

I'd be willing to bet these two New Yorkers regret coming down to the Bayou State.

Early Monday morning around 6:00 a.m., 32-year-old Melvin Contreras and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante - both of New York - were traveling east along Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish when Louisiana State Police Troopers pulled them over. As the traffic stop was happening, Troopers say they became suspicious that something more serious was wrong so they asked to search the 2005 Peterbilt 387. Once consent was given, authorities say they found 55 kilograms of suspected cocaine that has an estimated street value of $5.5 million.

After following up with federal partners at the Department of Homeland Security, the case was referred to federal authorities. Meanwhile, both Contreras and Sarante were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Louisiana State Troopers will continue to provide the citizens of Louisiana a safer community through proactive drug related enforcement and cooperative efforts with local and federal law enforcement agencies," says a news release sent out by Louisiana State Police. "Troopers will target local and multi-state drug trafficking organizations by enforcing all state and federal laws governing the illicit manufacturing, distribution, sale, and use of drugs.

Speaking Of Taking Drugs Off Our Streets

Opelousas Police can claim a drug bust of their own today as a traffic stop yielded the arrest of 28-year-old Benjimin Phillips.

An officer on patrol Wednesday morning noticed a vehicle on Heather Drive with an expired temporary license plate. When the officer pulled over Phillips, Opelousas Police say there was a strong odor of what appeared to be marijuana and additional drugs along with two weapons were found after consent was given.

Phillips faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Scheduled 1

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule 4 Drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Remember, if you notice any criminal activity, contact Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

