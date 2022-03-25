Huge Drug Bust: Lafayette Police Seize Over $165K in Illegal Drugs

Lafayette Drug Bust Items, photo from LPD Lafayette Drug Bust Items, photo from LPD loading...

A Lafayette man is behind bars after local police say he was in possession of over $165,000.00 worth of illegal drugs.

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, the arrest made within the city limits of the Hub City. The drug bust came after Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) intercepted a package containing 4,997 Tapentadol tablets which led to the residence in Lafayette.

Joe Kemp, mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Joe Kemp, mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

53-year-old Joe Kemp was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple drug and gun charges.

ITEMS RECOVERED FROM THE SEARCH WARRANT:

834 grams of marijuana

9,697 Tapentadol tablets

2,301 Tramadol tablets

68 dosage units of LSD

7 grams of heroin/fentanyl

120 Carisoprodol tablets

221 ½ Alprazolam tablets

300 Blackout AM15 Pistol

SCCY 9mm Handgun

Beretta 9mm Handgun

Heritage .22 cal Revolver

$2,184 US Currency and numerous

various other types of narcotics

"Baldhead" Arrested in Opelousas in Separate Drug & Gun Bust

Another big drug and weapons bust happened in St. Landry Parish as 37-year-old Andra Brown (aka "Baldhead") of Opelousas was arrested by narcotics detectives with the Sheriff's Office.

Agents searched the residence and located the following:

9 mm handgun

84 ½ prepackaged gram bags of Cocaine

Another bag of Cocaine weighing 12 grams

33 individual bags of marijuana weighing 157 grams

Black digital scale

The street value is estimated at approximately $10,700.00.

Andra Brown was booked into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Jail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

4 People Arrested After Drugs Found in Welsh Residence With Chidren Present

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies say four people from Welsh have been booked into the parish jail after a narcotics search warrant at 1204 W Railroad Avenue turned up the following:

43 grams of marijuana

2 ounces of Crack Cocaine

2 ounces of Gabapentin Pills

10 grams of Clonazepam pills

Approximately $1,500 cash

A Firearm was also located.

Two children - ages 8 months and 12-years-old - were also in the home.

Rakeitha Alfred 41, of 1204 Railroad Avenue, Welsh was booked into parish jail for Possession of CDS II W/ Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Legend Drug; Illegal use of CDS IN presence a minor (2 Counts)

Larry Thomisee Simien, 37 of 1204 Railroad Avenue, Welsh was booked for Possession of CDS II W/ Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Legend Drug; Possession of CDSIV W/ Intent to Distribute; Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor; Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offense; 2 Distribution Warrants

Javen Rayshawn Eaglin , 21 of 1204 Railroad Avenue, Welsh was booked for Possession of a CDS Schedule I; Possession of CDS II W/ Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm with CDS; Illegal use of CDS in presence of a minor; Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offense

Dataviah Prudhomme , 21, of 1204 Railroad Avenue, Welsh was cited and released due to medical reasons on charges of Possession of a CDS Schedule I; Possession of CDS II W/ Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm with CDS; Illegal use of CDS in presence of a minor; Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offense

