Huge Drug Bust: Lafayette Police Seize Over $165K in Illegal Drugs
A Lafayette man is behind bars after local police say he was in possession of over $165,000.00 worth of illegal drugs.
According to a press release from Lafayette PD, the arrest made within the city limits of the Hub City. The drug bust came after Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) intercepted a package containing 4,997 Tapentadol tablets which led to the residence in Lafayette.
53-year-old Joe Kemp was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple drug and gun charges.
ITEMS RECOVERED FROM THE SEARCH WARRANT:
- 834 grams of marijuana
- 9,697 Tapentadol tablets
- 2,301 Tramadol tablets
- 68 dosage units of LSD
- 7 grams of heroin/fentanyl
- 120 Carisoprodol tablets
- 221 ½ Alprazolam tablets
- 300 Blackout AM15 Pistol
- SCCY 9mm Handgun
- Beretta 9mm Handgun
- Heritage .22 cal Revolver
- $2,184 US Currency and numerous
- various other types of narcotics
"Baldhead" Arrested in Opelousas in Separate Drug & Gun Bust
Another big drug and weapons bust happened in St. Landry Parish as 37-year-old Andra Brown (aka "Baldhead") of Opelousas was arrested by narcotics detectives with the Sheriff's Office.
Agents searched the residence and located the following:
- 9 mm handgun
- 84 ½ prepackaged gram bags of Cocaine
- Another bag of Cocaine weighing 12 grams
- 33 individual bags of marijuana weighing 157 grams
- Black digital scale
The street value is estimated at approximately $10,700.00.
Andra Brown was booked into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Jail on the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
4 People Arrested After Drugs Found in Welsh Residence With Chidren Present
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies say four people from Welsh have been booked into the parish jail after a narcotics search warrant at 1204 W Railroad Avenue turned up the following:
- 43 grams of marijuana
- 2 ounces of Crack Cocaine
- 2 ounces of Gabapentin Pills
- 10 grams of Clonazepam pills
- Approximately $1,500 cash
- A Firearm was also located.
Two children - ages 8 months and 12-years-old - were also in the home.
- Rakeitha Alfred 41, of 1204 Railroad Avenue, Welsh was booked into parish jail for Possession of CDS II W/ Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Legend Drug; Illegal use of CDS IN presence a minor (2 Counts)
- Larry Thomisee Simien, 37 of 1204 Railroad Avenue, Welsh was booked for Possession of CDS II W/ Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Legend Drug; Possession of CDSIV W/ Intent to Distribute; Illegal use of CDS in presence of minor; Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offense; 2 Distribution Warrants
- Javen Rayshawn Eaglin , 21 of 1204 Railroad Avenue, Welsh was booked for Possession of a CDS Schedule I; Possession of CDS II W/ Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm with CDS; Illegal use of CDS in presence of a minor; Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offense
- Dataviah Prudhomme , 21, of 1204 Railroad Avenue, Welsh was cited and released due to medical reasons on charges of Possession of a CDS Schedule I; Possession of CDS II W/ Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm with CDS; Illegal use of CDS in presence of a minor; Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offense