$20,000 Vax Lottery Launched for Students & Staff by LSUS

Yet another incentive program has been launched in Shreveport to encourage those who haven't gotten their COVID-19 vaccine to take the shot. This time, it's Louisiana State University's Shreveport campus - and they've put $20,000 on the line to drive home the point.

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

According to the report from KSLA, every member of the student body, faculty, and staff that is physically at the campus (for face-to-face instruction) and have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for the school’s Pilot Powerball lottery! Prizes start at $200, and the first drawing is Monday, August 30th at 2 pm. Each of the 4 drawings will be held live on the school's official Facebook and Instagram pages - scheduled for Aug. 30th, Sept. 20th, Oct. 4th and Oct. 14th.

Lots of colleges are employing this tactic to boost vaccination rates at their campuses in hopes to keep cases at bay in order to keep their doors open. The entire state of Louisiana even launched a "Shot at a Million" program over the summer to encourage every able citizen to get vaccinated - and it seems like this kind of push is working.

Although we still lag behind most of the country in respects to the total amount of our population that has received the vaccine, we have been making up a lot of ground in the past few weeks. According to the Advocate's report, Louisiana's residents are now 40% inoculated. Even though that's great news, we still have a long way to go as the average in the United States is 52%.

