$7.5 Million ‘Shot for 100′ Plan Launched for Louisiana Students

The great state of Louisiana has been pretty open about the need for residents to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. When it comes to the national ranking of vaccinated states, we don't exactly come out on top. According to the News Star, Louisiana is at the bottom of the barrel for vaccinations and in the danger zone for new cases on almost every new report.

The desperation to get the population inoculated is pretty evident by the various incentive programs that have popped up, like the "Shot at a Million" Contest that literally gave a million dollars to retired (and more importantly - vaccinated) Bossier teacher Janet Mann. If you thought that was slick, just wait until you get a load of the new and improved collegiate version of the Bayou State's cash-for-shots program.

The new program was announced by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards late last week, and its goal is nothing less than a huge jump in vaccinations in the age group we need to get caught up: 18 to 29-year-olds. With the highly contagious Delta variant ravaging the state and the fall semester for college starting at the same time, experts are worried that the potential outbreak is unavoidable.

What can be done to mitigate the issue (as far as the state is concerned) is to offer a crisp Benjamin Franklin to the first 75,000 college students to register at participating colleges and universities across the state. If you're on your way to a higher education, want to go the "face-to-face" route, and have already gotten your COVID-19 vaccination - you can try to beat the masses and get your $100 while you can.

