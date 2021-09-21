2021 Annual Cow Island LIVE! Set for Nov. 12 & 13

One of the most unique music festivals in Louisiana is back for its sixth year as organizers of Cow Island LIVE! are gearing up for a great day of music this weekend.

The festival has expanded to two days this year. Mark your calendars for Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13.

Here is the schedule for both days:

Friday, November 12

Ben & Gracie Wall

Eagle Street Band

Dyer County

Richard Revue

Saturday, November 13

Alison Lewis

Doop & The Inside Outlaws

DG & The Freetown Sound

Julian Primeaux

Mike Larson & The One That Got Away

Derrick Savoie & The Sad Boys

Mike Dean

The Captain Legendary Band

As mentioned, Cow Island LIVE! is a bit different (in a good way). The festival is set out in a beautiful cluster of oak trees on an 11-acre stretch of land.

Tent camping is encouraged and you're invited to bring your chairs and ice chests. Yes, you just pay a gate fee and you can bring your own drinks. Concessions and merchandise will be available to purchase.

Below is the skinny on the festival. Be sure to check out CowIslandLive.com for complete details.

Where: Cow Island, Louisiana (just off Highway 335)

When: November 12 & 13, 2021

Time: Gates open at 6 pm on Friday with music at 6:30 pm; Gates open at 12 pm on Saturday with music at 1:00 pm

Admission: Friday $15 | Saturday $25 | Weekend Pass $35

Ages: 16 and up only. ID required.