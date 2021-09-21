2021 Annual Cow Island LIVE! Set for Nov. 12 & 13
One of the most unique music festivals in Louisiana is back for its sixth year as organizers of Cow Island LIVE! are gearing up for a great day of music this weekend.
The festival has expanded to two days this year. Mark your calendars for Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13.
Here is the schedule for both days:
Friday, November 12
Ben & Gracie Wall
Eagle Street Band
Dyer County
Richard Revue
Saturday, November 13
Alison Lewis
Doop & The Inside Outlaws
DG & The Freetown Sound
Julian Primeaux
Mike Larson & The One That Got Away
Derrick Savoie & The Sad Boys
Mike Dean
The Captain Legendary Band
As mentioned, Cow Island LIVE! is a bit different (in a good way). The festival is set out in a beautiful cluster of oak trees on an 11-acre stretch of land.
Tent camping is encouraged and you're invited to bring your chairs and ice chests. Yes, you just pay a gate fee and you can bring your own drinks. Concessions and merchandise will be available to purchase.
Below is the skinny on the festival. Be sure to check out CowIslandLive.com for complete details.
Where: Cow Island, Louisiana (just off Highway 335)
When: November 12 & 13, 2021
Time: Gates open at 6 pm on Friday with music at 6:30 pm; Gates open at 12 pm on Saturday with music at 1:00 pm
Admission: Friday $15 | Saturday $25 | Weekend Pass $35
Ages: 16 and up only. ID required.