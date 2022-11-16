2022 Cow Island LIVE! Happening This Weekend

One of the most unique music festivals in Louisiana is back for its seventh year as Cow Island LIVE! is going down this weekend.

The festival happens over two days this Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Here is the list of artists scheduled to appear at this year's Festival:

Cow Island LIVE! is a bit different (in a good way). The festival is set out in a beautiful cluster of oak trees on an 11-acre stretch of land. Tent camping is encouraged and you're invited to bring your chairs and ice chests.

Yes, you just pay a gate fee and you can bring your own drinks. Concessions and merchandise will be available to purchase.

Below is the skinny on the festival. Be sure to check out CowIslandLive.com for complete details.

Where: Cow Island, Louisiana (just off Highway 335)

When: November 18 & 19, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm on Friday; Gates open at 11:30 am on Saturday

Admission: Friday $15 | Saturday $25 | Weekend Pass $35

Ages: 16 and up only. ID required.