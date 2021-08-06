2021 Bayou Stock Music Lineup Announced

A few weeks ago, Dylan Scott announced the return of this year's Bayou Stock. The all-day country music concert will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, Louisiana.

Tickets have been on sale for a couple of weeks now but we didn't know the entire lineup. Well, now we do.

The musical lineup will include headliner Dylan Scott, country great David Lee Murphy and Louisiana natives Stephen Paul and Ricky Rowton.

Tickets are available now through EventBrite.com and start at $30 for general admission. If you're going with at least four people, you could save a few bucks by purchasing the "Friends & Family 4 Pack" for $109.

There are also VIP tickets available for $130, and those get you early entry admission and a meet and greet with Dylan Scott.

The event is held to raise money to help needy families in the area have a better Christmas. The inaugural event in 2018 raised more than $30,000 while the second year did even better.

Bayou Stock 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic.

Dylan usually hooks us up with some tickets to give away here in Acadiana so keep listening for the free ones as we get a little closer to the show.

For more information about Bayou Stock, visit BayouStock.com or follow the Facebook page for updates.