Zillow.com Has Officially Listed Dylan Scott’s Louisiana Home for Sale

Last month we gave you an exclusive sneak-peek into Country Music's Dylan Scott's North Louisiana home that he was about to put on the market. Now, Zillow.com has officially listed the home for sale.

Zillow.com Zillow.com loading...

Country Singer Dylan Scott's House Listed On Zillow.com

Now that Dylan's house is officially listed for sale we have a lot more information about the house than we did when we brought you the sneak peek in April.

Zillow.com has Dylan Scott's house listed as 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a very spacious 3,100sqft.

The house is also listed as "for sale by owner" so, if you do buy his house you might get a whole lot of autographs when the paperwork is done.

Zillow.com Zillow.com loading...

From Zillow.com -

"Beautiful one-of-a-kind home sitting on 10 acres in Log Cabin, La. 2 car garage with finished bonus room above the garage. A gated 700ft long asphalt driveway, lighted and lined with Crape Myrtle trees on each side. Irrigation system running to all grassed areas. If you are looking for a secluded and peaceful home, look no further."



Zillow.com Zillow.com loading...

Sitting on 10 acres at0 Eagle Nest Rd in Bastrop, Louisiana, it certainly looks as peaceful as described above.

Just enough seclusion from any hustle and bustle but close enough to everything you need.

Zillow has Dylan Scott's house currently listed at $495,000, and looking at this beautiful home and considering the 10 acres of land it sits on, the price on this home is really good.

Zillow.com Zillow.com loading...

Ready to see more pictures and put an offer in? Check out the official Zillow listing HERE.