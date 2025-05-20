This Louisiana City is Now the Cheapest Place to Live in the State

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - Louisiana has a lot to offer people moving here from other parts of the Country.

Obviously, our culture is a huge draw, but there's also Louisiana's low cost of living, affordable housing market, and believe it or not low electricity rates that make moving to The Pelican State very appealing.

That being said, out of all of the great places to live in Louisiana, what City is the cheapest, most affordable to live?

Cheapest Place To Live In Louisiana

As you've probably noticed, Louisiana's property prices have steadily risen over the past few years. That being said, houzeo.com reports that "the average home value in the top 10 cheapest cities is still only around $100,000."

Houzeo.com has taken a look at the data, crunched the numbers, and has named what they say is the cheapest city in Louisiana to live.

Using key metrics like "Median Home Value", "Median House Rent", "Cost of Living Compared to National Average", "Median Household Income", and more, the most affordable City in Louisiana to live in is...

Bastrop, Louisiana.

Bastrop, Louisiana, located in Morehouse Parish, is the cheapest place in Louisiana to live according to houzeo.com.

According to the latest census, Bastrop has a population of 8,989, which starkly down from the reported 11,365 in 2010.

Bastrop’s cost of living is 24.6% lower than the national average.

From houzeo.com -

"Attractions include the Snyder Museum and Creative Arts Center, which displays local history and art.

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Chemin-A-Haut State Park, which offers hiking trails and picnic areas."

Here are some statistics that contribute to Bastrop, Louisiana being the cheapest City to live in the State -

Median Home Value - $86,391

Median Cost For Rental Homes - $700

Median Household Income - $30,069

Cost of Living Compared to National Average - 24.6% Lower

Other Louisiana Cites on the list of "Cheapest Places To Live In Louisiana" include Bogalusa, Jeanerette, Franklin, and Jennings.

You can see the entire Top 10 list and more over at houzeo.com.