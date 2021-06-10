Chipotle Offering Higher Wages to Employees, Menu Items Will Cost More

Chipotle, like many restaurants and businesses around the U.S., is struggling to get its restaurants to pre-coronavirus status. Government incentives are keeping potential job seekers home. That's why the chain is raising the hourly wage for its restaurant's employees to $15 this month. But you know what that means, customers will pay more for menu items.

There is a labor crunch in this country right now. The old saying, "good people are hard to find" is more valid today than ever before. Many U.S. citizens are currently collecting some form of monetary supplement from the federal government, making staying home until it runs out, very attractive.

Chipotle is hoping the increase in hourly wages for its employees will entice folks to apply for positions.

The starting pay for new and existing hourly and salaried restaurant employees would range from $11-$18 per hour. The average employee wage was previously $13. -Fox News

To absorb the increase in hourly wages, you the consumer will pay an additional 4% for most menu items.

It feels like the right thing, at the right time and it feels like the industry is now going to have to either do something similar or play some kind of catch-up.-Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung

Chipotle joins companies such as Target, McDonald's Costco, Walmart and others in offering incentives to get Americans back to work.

Chipotle in Lafayette

Chipotle's only Lafayette location is located at 4231 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70508.

Hours of operation

10:45 a.m. - 10 p.m. 7 days a week.

Service options

Dine-in, takeout and delivery