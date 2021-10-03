Two Dogs Reunite After a Year Apart Due to Pandemic

We sometimes forget how the coronavirus pandemic has not just affected humans, but animals as well.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations. Many pet owners have quarantined pets as well since the coronavirus outbreak.

Pets and Animals During Pandemic (according to the CDC)

Based on the available information to date, the risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to people is considered to be low.

We are still learning about this virus, but we know that it can spread from people to animals in some situations, especially during close contact.

More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19.

People with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife.

Pets that haven't seen people or other animals they've been used to seeing, since the pandemic, are going through a stressful time just like humans.

Nothing could be more telling about the emotional stress on pets than the reaction these two dogs have after being reunited for the first time in over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.