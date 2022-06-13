Chipotle Now Accepting Cryptocurrency

Chipotle's U.S. restaurants are now accepting cryptocurrency! It's happening, slowly but surely, more and more retailers across America are starting to accept crypto. And those of us who don't know much about it should start learning.

Chipotle's guests can now download the Flexa-enabled app, such as Gemini or SPEDN, to start paying with cryptocurrency. As a matter of fact, right now the wallet app Flexa will give customers a 10% discount at all Chipotle U.S. restaurants.

We are constantly exploring innovation that will enhance our guest experience and that now includes accepting digital currency payments with Flexa. -Curt Garner, Chipotle's Chief Technology Officer

Cryptocurrency, digital money, is becoming a thing, like it or not. Luxury brands such as Balenciaga, Tag Heuer and Gucci are now accepting crypto. More and more retailers are moving toward the change, however, some retailers like carmaker Tesla have halted the acceptance of cryptocurrency because of issues with the Internal Revenue Service. As the federal government gets those issues worked out, Americans can count on more and more retailers embracing the new world method of pay.

You can now go into any Chipotle Mexican Grill in the U.S. and use Bitcoin and many other digital currencies to buy lunch. The change went into effect Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency is real and become more and more popular. Technology gurus suggest Americans start paying attention. Like AM radio, the dollar as we know it may never go away completely, but the popularity of cryptocurrency will continue to grow and grow. Technology is moving fast, Americans will have to move faster or be left behind.

Bitcoin Transaction

Cryto vs OTC Trading