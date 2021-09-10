2021 International Rice Festival in Crowley is Happening; Here’s the Music Lineup

It's great to report that an event is actually happening. The 84th annual International Rice Festival in Crowley is set for October 14-17, 2021 in the heart of the city.

The annual event is the oldest and largest agricultural festival in Louisiana and we couldn't be happier to get out and enjoy the festivities next month.

One of the highlights of the festival is the free music on the two stages. Below is the complete lineup for this year's International Rice Festival.

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Supreme Rice Sound Stage

6:30 pm - 7:45 pm: Leroy Thomas

8:15 pm - 9:30 pm: Cupid

10:00 pm - Midnight: Bag of Donuts

Cramer Equipment & Supply Company LLC Sound Stage

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm: Bubba Hebert

8:30 pm - 10:00 pm: Side Show

10:00 pm - Midnight: Chris Ardoin

Friday, October 15, 2021

Supreme Rice Sound Stage

3:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Freddie Pate

5:30 pm - 7:00 pm: Clay Cormier

7:30 pm - 9:30 pm: Spank the Monkey

10:00 pm - Midnight: Wayne Toups

Cramer Equipment & Supply Company LLC Sound Stage

3:30 pm - 5:30 pm: Basin Street Band

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm: Colby Latiolais

8:00 pm - 9:30 pm: Geno Delafose

10:00 pm - Midnight: Nik-L-Beer

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Supreme Rice Sound Stage

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm: Payton Broussard

7:30 pm - 9:30 pm: Gyth Rigdon

10:00 pm - Midnight: Frank Foster

Cramer Equipment & Supply Company LLC Sound Stage

12:30 pm - 2:00 pm - Donny Broussard

5:00 pm - 7:30 pm: Chubby Carrier

8:00 pm - 9:30 pm: Louisiana Red

10:00 pm - Midnight: Jamie Bergeron

In addition to the great live music, the Rice Festival always has a great carnival for the kids and other events. (Details regarding many of the ancillary events have not been updated on the Festival's website though.)

There are a few events we know about leading up to this year's Rice Festival including a Poker Run on Sept. 11, a Rice & Gravy Cook-Off on Sept. 18, and the Queen's Ball & Honoree Social on Sept. 25.

For more information about the 84th International Rice Festival, visit the festival website.