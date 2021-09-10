2021 International Rice Festival in Crowley is Happening; Here’s the Music Lineup
It's great to report that an event is actually happening. The 84th annual International Rice Festival in Crowley is set for October 14-17, 2021 in the heart of the city.
The annual event is the oldest and largest agricultural festival in Louisiana and we couldn't be happier to get out and enjoy the festivities next month.
One of the highlights of the festival is the free music on the two stages. Below is the complete lineup for this year's International Rice Festival.
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Supreme Rice Sound Stage
6:30 pm - 7:45 pm: Leroy Thomas
8:15 pm - 9:30 pm: Cupid
10:00 pm - Midnight: Bag of Donuts
Cramer Equipment & Supply Company LLC Sound Stage
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm: Bubba Hebert
8:30 pm - 10:00 pm: Side Show
10:00 pm - Midnight: Chris Ardoin
Friday, October 15, 2021
Supreme Rice Sound Stage
3:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Freddie Pate
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm: Clay Cormier
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm: Spank the Monkey
10:00 pm - Midnight: Wayne Toups
Cramer Equipment & Supply Company LLC Sound Stage
3:30 pm - 5:30 pm: Basin Street Band
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm: Colby Latiolais
8:00 pm - 9:30 pm: Geno Delafose
10:00 pm - Midnight: Nik-L-Beer
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Supreme Rice Sound Stage
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm: Payton Broussard
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm: Gyth Rigdon
10:00 pm - Midnight: Frank Foster
Cramer Equipment & Supply Company LLC Sound Stage
12:30 pm - 2:00 pm - Donny Broussard
5:00 pm - 7:30 pm: Chubby Carrier
8:00 pm - 9:30 pm: Louisiana Red
10:00 pm - Midnight: Jamie Bergeron
In addition to the great live music, the Rice Festival always has a great carnival for the kids and other events. (Details regarding many of the ancillary events have not been updated on the Festival's website though.)
There are a few events we know about leading up to this year's Rice Festival including a Poker Run on Sept. 11, a Rice & Gravy Cook-Off on Sept. 18, and the Queen's Ball & Honoree Social on Sept. 25.
For more information about the 84th International Rice Festival, visit the festival website.
10 Festivals We Don't Have in Louisiana But Need