85th International Crowley Rice Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

If you are from the small town of Crowley, you know that one of the biggest and long awaited events is the Annual International Rice Festival.

The Facebook countdowns are wrapping up, finishing touches are being put on outfits, and the Wayne Toups is blasting in cars all over town.

The 85th Annual Crowley Rice Festival Kicks off Thursday night and it's going to be a good one!

The IRF Facebook page has been popping with exciting announcements for this year's festival so make sure you are up-to-date on all you need to know.

It seems like the official festival poster gets better every year. This years' is another great work of art from the 85th International Rice Festival president's wife, Monique Romero. How special is that?

Of course, the one announcement everyone anxiously waits for is the music lineup.

As usual, it didn't disappoint.

All of the traditional favorites like Colby Latiolais, Geno Delafose, Wayne Toups, and Jamie Bergeron made the lineup along with crowd favorites like Spank the Monkey.

The real surprise is always who is going to claim that 10:30pm time slot on Saturday night on the main stage. This year is going to be another one for the books with country star Chris Cagle taking the stage to round out the festival.

Along with the great entertainment, there are tons of great events and activities for the entire family to enjoy. Those announcements are being made daily. If you want to keep up with all things Crowley Rice Festival, make sure you are following their festival Facebook page.