OneCrowley to Host Murder Mystery Dinner July 30th

Mark your calendars and freshen up your detective skills. OneCrowley will be hosting their first Murder Mystery Dinner on July 30th at the Grand Opera House of the South in downtown Crowley.

OneCrowley took to Facebook to set the theme for the night saying,

Imagine with me. It's the 1920's. The economy is booming. And thanks to prohibition, so is the underground liquor business. Crowley is thriving along with a local hotel named the Egan Hotel. People from all walks of life are staying at the Egan Hotel as they are passing through. But, what happens when not all of them check out????? Join OneCrowley for a Murder Mystery Dinner where you become immersed in a story line of deceit and betrayal and are challenged with figuring out who is responsible for the murder while enjoying a nice meal with a significant other. But, be sure to come prepared because this killer is good at covering their tracks.

Do you think you can figure out who done it? Have you watched every season of Forensic Files? Well, then you just might solve the case...if you can survive evening. Keep your eyes peeled because the person next to you just might be the murderer.

Attendees are welcome to dress the part in 1920's dapper suits and flapper dresses, but costumes are not required. Dinner will be provided by Kayenne Kafe' in Crowley.

A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased at EventBrite.com.