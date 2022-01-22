Chris Cagle is returning to Louisiana as The Texas Club in Baton Rouge has announced the country singer is playing there on Saturday, March 26.

Tickets for this show go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 10:00 am on TicketWeb.

https://www.facebook.com/TheTexasClub/posts/10157921009996534

Now, if you're saying to yourself, "wait, I thought he retired?", you are probably not alone. In fact, Cagle did quit touring and making music back in November 2015 after 15 years out on the road.

In a social media post, he wrote then: "I would like to thank everyone for 15 yrs of a great time. From B&D to Flatts and fans!! I'm gonna miss my band and everyone!! All this means..I'm going home! I'm going to be a Father and a GREAT Husband and enjoy my life! I thank you ALL for everything!"

Just four years later, it appears he did indeed missed his band and the fans, as Cagle started playing a few dates and evidently his ramping that up heading into this year.

Some of Chris Cagle's hits include "Laredo," "What Kinda Gone," "Miss Me Baby", and his only #1 single, "I Breathe In, I Breathe Out."

It's also interesting to note that this will be a homecoming of sorts for Cagle as he returns to his home state. He was actually born in Deridder, Louisiana.