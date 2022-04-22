2022 Louisiana Pirate Festival In Lake Charles — Entertainment Lineup
The 2022 Louisiana Pirate Festival is coming back to Lake Charles for another year of food, fun, and live entertainment.
The festival runs for two weeks from April 28th through May 8th, 2022, and is located at the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds in downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The festival includes fun events like a huge carnival and rides, car show, boat parade, BBQ cook-off, and live entertainment.
The festival entertainment gets underway every Friday and Saturday evening of both weekends of the festival. Here is the lineup of music for the next two weeks of the event.
Friday, April 29th, 2022
6:00 pm to 7:00 pm -- David Butts & Louisiana Heartbeat
7:15 pm to 8:45 pm -- Valerie Page
9:00 pm to 10:30 pm -- Sean Ardoin
Saturday, April 30th, 2022
Battle of the Bands all day into the evening
Friday, May 6th, 2022
6:45 pm -- Battle Of The Bands final round
7:45 pm to 8:45 pm -- Louisiana Express
9:00 pm to 10:30 pm -- Steel shot
Saturday, May 7th, 2022
6:00 pm to 7:00 pm -- Young Band Nation
7:15 pm to 8:15 pm -- Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
8:30 pm to 9:30 pm -- Stephen Paul
9:45 pm to 11:00 pm -- Parish County Line
The festival is free to attend. Yep, there are no gate fees to enter the festival to see any of the live entertainment, go to the carnival or buy some food and attend any other events scheduled.
For more information about all the events going on either weekend of the festival, head over to https://www.louisianapiratefestival.com/.
Favorite Dishes Cajuns Love to Cook