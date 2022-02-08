2022 Oscar Nominees: The Full List
This year’s Academy Award nominations were announced from Los Angeles, in a live broadcast hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (You can watch the full video below.) This year, 10 movies will vie for Best Picture: Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s Western, got 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. The epic sci-fi adaptation Dune got 10 nominations of its own, including Best Actor, Best Director, and almost every technical category, including Best Visual Effects and Best Production Design. And if you’re wondering about Spider-Man: No Way Home, it got a single nomination, for Best Visual Effects.
This year’s winners will be announced at the 94th Oscars, on Sunday March 27, live on ABC. The full list of nominees is below.
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryuske Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick ... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jessie Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Animated Short Film
“Affairs of the Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
“The Windshield Wiper”
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Documentary Short Subject
“Audible“
“Lead Me Home“
“The Queen of Basketball“
“Three Songs For Benazir“
“When We Were Bullies“
Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Live Action Short Film
“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”
“The Dress”
“The Long Goodbye”
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Music (Original Song)
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Orugitas,” Encanto
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World