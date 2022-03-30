Chris Rock Getting Slapped at the Oscars Reimagined as if Will Smith Was From Lafayette

Just when you thought you've seen every meme or joke related to Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars "slap heard 'round the world."

If you're one of the few who have no idea what I'm talking about, Will Smith smacked the hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head—a hairstyle she currently wears due to the Alopecia condition she suffers from.

From the reactions to the actual slap itself, we literally have an entire story dedicated to the memes, parodies, and hot takes connected with what may be the most noteworthy Oscars moment in quite some time.

I mean, we literally had two A-listers engaging in fisticuffs—well, a very one-sided version with no actual fists but instead, a very big palm to the face of Mr. Rock.

Also, can we take a moment to point out that Chris Rock may have maintained the most professional stance I've ever seen after getting rocked in the face? I mean, the guy literally kept going as if he didn't just experience something that we would be talking about forever. He even cracked jokes about it at the moment.

Since that Sunday slap, we've since received apologies and/or messages from Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and what seems to be a fake apology from Chris Rock that his team has since debunked.

A full three days later, the debate on who was right and who was wrong still rolls on—not to mention, a whole new group of people who are now diving into the complicated timeline of the Smith's open marriage as well as Jada's history of "entanglements" with other men not named Will Smith.

But aside from the drama, there are those who are simply enjoying the comedic fallout from all of this. One of my favorite videos comes from one of my favorite local artists who is as much a clown as he is an entertainer. Lafayette's own Cupid posted a video that imagined Will Smith being from Lafayette—complete with local slang and a vernacular that clearly placed him in Cajun Country.

Personally, my favorite part about the overdub was imagining Cupid doing the voiceover—probably from his vehicle if I had to guess based on the cars that you can hear driving by in the background.

Will we see more parodies and jokes made at the expense of Rock and the Pinkett Smiths? Absolutely.

But this is one worth sharing with your friends from South Louisiana.