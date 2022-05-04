Comedian Dave Chappelle Attacked, Tackled on Stage While Performing in Los Angeles

Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Chappelle was reportedly wrapping up his stand-up comedy set when he was tackled by a man who rushed the stage. Video clips that were posted to social media showed the shocking moment as the man ran away before being tackled by Chappelle's security.

Jamie Foxx was reportedly among those who rushed to aid Chappelle after the attack.

There was a very graphic video of the man being loaded into an ambulance after the chaotic incident and according to reports claim he sustained multiple punches and kicks from Chappelle's security team.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Chappelle's attacker "had superficial injuries," and was armed at the time of the attack.

Dave Chappelle was reportedly in the middle of his routine for Netflix is a Joke Presents: Dave Chappelle and Friends where other comedians were present as well.

Chris Rock, who performed later, jokingly asked: "Was that Will Smith?"

Rock was recently at the center of a similar incident at the Oscars when Will Smith jumped on stage and slapped him after the comedian cracked a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Dave Chappelle was not hurt in the incident and came back to finish his set according to those who were in attendance.

Chappelle is no stranger to controversy as his most recent Netflix special, The Closer, featured several jokes that some found "deeply offensive"—especially those in the trans and LBGTQ+ communities.

According to someone in attendance, the D.C. native didn't let up on any controversial jokes in last night's routine either.

We will update this story as more information on the incident and the attacker becomes available.