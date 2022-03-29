Jim Carrey has not minced words in a new interview when asked his opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock live during the Oscars.

Jim Carrey Interview On Will Smith At The Oscars

Jim Carrey sat down with Gayle King for "CBS Mornings" today (03/29/22) to promote his new movie "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" when he was asked his thoughts about Sunday night's Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars.

Jim Carrey did not hold back.

Carrey tells King in the interview that the next morning he would have announced "he's suing Will Smith for $200 million."

Carrey goes on to say "that video is going to be there forever. It's going to be ubiquitous."

However, those aren't the words from Jim Carrey that have people talking.

When asked his opinion on Will Smith, Carrey immediately responded -

"I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation.

I felt like...Hollywood is just spineless...on mass.

It really felt like...this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore.

You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words."

Will Smith issued a public apology yesterday afternoon (03/28/22) saying he was out of line and wrong for the incident.

