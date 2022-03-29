Although Will Smith has since made a public apology regarding his slapping of Oscars host Chris Rock, the conversation surrounding the incident seems like it won't be going away any time soon. While the actor is admitting his mistakes, it's the comedian who is getting the last laugh in an interesting way.

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW AFP via Getty Images loading...

They're calling it the slap-heard-round-the-world, as Will Smith's right hand and Chris Rock's left cheek made quite the acquaintance at the Oscars after the host told a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Show Neilson Barnard loading...

In case you still haven't seen it, check out video of how the events transpired via @TIME on Twitter below.

The internet was set ablaze by the shocking moment and quickly got to work cooking up some memes as the fiery situation unfolded in real-time. Still, many are under the belief that the entire thing was staged.

While The Academy begins their "formal investigation" into the incident, Chris Rock is going on his comedy-tour - which is doing quite well following the massive influx of palm and publicity.

Chris Rock's Comedy Tour Sells Insane Amount of Tickets after Slap from Will Smith

See the post via @ArashMarkazi on Twitter below.

According to Markazi, Chris Rock's tour is currently under way. Ticketing company @TickPick apparently said that the tour has sold more tickets to Rock's shows since the slap-hear-round-the-world than it did in the past month combined.

One Twitter user said that tickets also dramatically increased in price as the demand rose.

It seems as though many are expecting Chris Rock to have something to say about this entire incident. See reactions to the news of Rock's shows seeing a rapid influx of ticket sales via Twitter here.

I know one thing is for certain - the people who attend an upcoming Chris Rock comedy show will be sitting on the edge of their seating waiting for him to mention this incident.