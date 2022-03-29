Betting Website Sets Odds of Boxing Match Between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Unless you've been living under a rock (pun intended), you've seen the slap that has everyone from around the world talking.

Comedian Chris Rock made a crass joke about Jada Smith, wife of Will Smith, and Will proceeded to walk on the stage and slap Rock, then twice screamed "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT YOUR (EXPLETIVE) MOUTH!!!".

Will Smith apologized to Chris and others in an IG post yesterday.

For what it's worth, the slap appears to have benefited Chris Rock financially, as the ticket sales for his tour have skyrocketed.

Both have done well in their careers and would have no reasons to face off in a boxing match, but that hasn't stopped the offshore betting site Bovada from releasing odds of a potential Smith versus Rock showdown.

These odds are off. Smith trained a ton for Ali, knows how to box, and is several inches taller than Rock.

I would set the line at -500 for 53-year-old Smith, and +350 for 57-year-old Rock.

It'll never happen, but Bovada was smart to get some free press out of it.

