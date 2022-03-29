Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence After Will Smith Hit Chris Rock at Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence following the Oscars incident between her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock...kinda.

In an Instagram post, Jada posted a very vague graphic with no caption. It seems to fall short of what everyone was expecting following the entire incident Sunday night.

Here's her post, and it's worthy to note that her Instagram comments are turned off.

Obviously, this wasn't something she wrote. It gives zero context to the situation. It's a little too generalized for me, especially after her husband hit someone in front of millions of people.

As for Will's apology, it looks like it was typed in the notes app and seems to be way more thought out. I mean, it should be, considering the chaos that he caused.

On top of Jada's message she shared, there are rumors of her taking this entire situation to Red Table Talk with Will to discuss and break down everything that happened at the Oscars.

Here's what makes celebrities weird to me: every single thing they do seems to be calculated and strategic. The Smith family has made waves and ratings with their personal drama and unleashed everything to the public, including Jada's intermingling with her son's best friend August Alsina. How can you forget the "entanglement"?

We are still waiting on a statement from Chris Rock, and I'm not too convinced that we will get one. There was a statement floating around social media that claimed to be from Chris, but a writer from The Hollywood Reporter contacted his publicist, and they quickly shot that down.

At the end of the day, Jada's post was saying nothing at all and everything at once. I also saw a very interesting take from Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live. However this entire incident plays out, it's far from being over.