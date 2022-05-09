2022 Rayne Frog Festival Set for May 11-15
The Rayne Frog Festival is back after a two-year hiatus. The festivities are happening in the Frog Capital on May 11-15, 2022 at the Frog Festival Pavilion.
This year's festival will be pretty special as it's celebrating 50 years.
As always there is a full schedule of music, delicious food and drinks, arts and crafts show, carnival rides, frog cook-off, frog-eating contest, folklore tent, frog racing and jumping, and a few surprises along the way.
A big part of the fun is the great live music. Below is the complete 2022 Frog Festival musical line-up:
Thursday, May 12
8:00 pm - 80's Party w/Chris Logan
Friday, May 13
6:30 pm - Louisiana Red
8:30 pm - Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
10:30 pm - Wayne Toups & Zydecajun
Saturday, May 14
12:30 pm - School of Rock
2:30 pm - Mathew Ewing and the All-Star Band
4:30 pm - Sharona Band w/Special Guest Sara Russo
6:30 pm - Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition
8:30 pm - Gyth Rigdon
10:30 pm - Chee Weez
Sunday, May 15
11:30 am - Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco
2:00 pm - Leroy Thomas & The Zydeco Roadrunners
4:00 pm - High Performance w/Special Guest Jo-El Sonnier
Gate admission is as follows:
Thursday, May 12th - Everyone Free
Friday, May 13th - $10 for adults / 12 and under are free
Saturday, May 14th - $10 for adults / 12 and under are free
Sunday, May 15th - $5 for adults / 12 and under are free
For a complete rundown of all the events scheduled for this year's Rayne Frog Festival, click here.
10 Festivals We Don't Have in Louisiana But Need