2023 Summer Country Concert Schedule for South Louisiana
It's officially summer. Yay. (Even though it's a bazillion degrees outside.)
Now, while it's too hot outside to do just about anything, it's much better to stay inside and enjoy fun activities -- like live music!
Of course, we're a little partial to the country shows here, so we wanted to put together a nice, handy-dandy list of some of the national country acts that will be playing in South Louisiana this summer.
Here you go, with ticket-buying links (if available):
Saturday, July 8
Chris Cagle
Golden Nugget - Lake Charles
See Tickets
Friday, July 14
Tracy Lawrence & Dillon Carmichael
Lamar Dixon Expo Center - Gonzales
See Tickets
Saturday, July 15
Frank Foster
Paragon Casino Resort - Marksville
See Tickets
Thursday, July 20
John Conlee
Route 92 - Youngsville
See Tickets
Friday, July 28
Neal McCoy
Paragon Casino Resort - Marksville
See Tickets
Friday, August 4
Tyler Farr
Texas Club - Baton Rouge
See Tickets
Friday, August 18
Wade Hayes
Delcambre Shrimp Festival - Delcambre
More Info
Saturday, August 19
Neal McCoy
Delcambre Shrimp Festival - Delcambre
More Info
Friday, August 25
Gary Allan
Golden Nugget - Lake Charles
See Tickets
Friday, August 25
Joe Nichols
Texas Club - Baton Rouge
See Tickets
Saturday, August 26
Koe Wetzel
Raising Canes River Center Arena - Baton Rouge
See Tickets
Saturday, September 2
Lainey Wilson
Golden Nugget - Lake Charles
SOLD OUT!
Friday, September 15
Jon Langston
Texas Club - Baton Rouge
See Tickets
If and when more concerts are booked, we'll make sure to add them to this list. And if you know of a show or two that we missed, feel free to email the info to jude@973thedawg.com.