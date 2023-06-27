2023 Summer Country Concert Schedule for South Louisiana

It's officially summer. Yay. (Even though it's a bazillion degrees outside.)

Now, while it's too hot outside to do just about anything, it's much better to stay inside and enjoy fun activities -- like live music!

Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt and John Morgan at the Cajundome September 23, 2022 Staff Photo loading...

Of course, we're a little partial to the country shows here, so we wanted to put together a nice, handy-dandy list of some of the national country acts that will be playing in South Louisiana this summer.

Here you go, with ticket-buying links (if available):

Saturday, July 8

Chris Cagle

Golden Nugget - Lake Charles

See Tickets

Friday, July 14

Tracy Lawrence & Dillon Carmichael

Lamar Dixon Expo Center - Gonzales

See Tickets

Saturday, July 15

Frank Foster

Paragon Casino Resort - Marksville

See Tickets

Thursday, July 20

John Conlee

Route 92 - Youngsville

See Tickets

Friday, July 28

Neal McCoy

Paragon Casino Resort - Marksville

See Tickets

Friday, August 4

Tyler Farr

Texas Club - Baton Rouge

See Tickets

Friday, August 18

Wade Hayes

Delcambre Shrimp Festival - Delcambre

More Info

Saturday, August 19

Neal McCoy

Delcambre Shrimp Festival - Delcambre

More Info

Friday, August 25

Gary Allan

Golden Nugget - Lake Charles

See Tickets

Friday, August 25

Joe Nichols

Texas Club - Baton Rouge

See Tickets

Saturday, August 26

Koe Wetzel

Raising Canes River Center Arena - Baton Rouge

See Tickets

Saturday, September 2

Lainey Wilson

Golden Nugget - Lake Charles

SOLD OUT!

Friday, September 15

Jon Langston

Texas Club - Baton Rouge

See Tickets

If and when more concerts are booked, we'll make sure to add them to this list. And if you know of a show or two that we missed, feel free to email the info to jude@973thedawg.com.