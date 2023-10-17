Lafayette ‘Paints the Town Red’ for Ragin’ Cajuns Homecoming [PHOTOS]

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are celebrating Homecoming this week, and all of Lafayette is getting involved.

Every year, Lafayette takes part in a "Paint the Town Red" event, in which local people and businesses decorate their buildings (and themselves) with as much excitement for the University of Louisiana as they can manage. Lafayette just explodes with crimson this week.

The festivities and activities during homecoming promote a vibrant campus life. Students get involved in planning and participating in events, enhancing their college experience.

For UL, Homecoming reflects the rich cultural heritage of Louisiana and the unique traditions of the Cajun and Creole cultures. It serves as a showcase of the state's cultural diversity and the university's role in preserving and promoting these traditions.

Credit: Townsquare Media Staff

As a result, it brings together students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the wider Lafayette community. It fosters a sense of unity and belonging, where everyone can come together to celebrate their shared connection to the university. What's more, so much of the community is UL alumni, and homecoming is an opportunity to revisit their college days, reconnect with old friends, and reminisce about their experiences.

It can rekindle a sense of nostalgia and reestablish ties with their alma mater.

The week will, naturally, be capped off with this weekend's game against Georgia Southern, and the Cajuns are looking for all the support they can get. You can see just how much support the community is offering through the pictures below.