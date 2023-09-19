Lafayette, La (KPEL News)-- Veteran shoppers of Tinsel and Treasures in Lafayette understand the hype surrounding the annual event sponsored by The Junior League of Lafayette. The three day shopping extravaganza draws merchants that offer everything from cocktail mixes to home decor.

As any shopper worth her (or his!) salt will tell you, planning is key!

The event is held at the Cajundome Convention Center and opens to the general public on Thursday, September 21. Dates and times are as follows:

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday September 21, 2023

9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday September 22, 2023

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday September 23, 2023

General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased:

At the Junior League office, 504 Richland Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70508 (through Wednesday at 3pm)

At the Cajundome Box Office (fees apply)

Online at ticketmaster.com (fees apply)

Children 10 and under get in free.

Important note: Strollers are ONLY allowed from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday September 21.

The Cajundome's Clear Bag Policy will be enforced. Visitors may carry a clear bag or tote equal in size to 12" x 12" x 6". A purse or clutch smaller than 6.5" x 4.5" does not need to be clear.

But Wait! There's More Than Just Shopping

attachment-JLL-TT-SPECIAL-EVENTS-7.7x5-web-1024x665 loading...

Tinsel & Treasures is known for more than just the shopping. Of course, set aside at least a day to peruse the offerings of the 135 merchants who fall into one of several categories:

Accessories

Art and Antiques

Books and Stationary

Children's Items

Food and Beverages

Home and Gifts

Jewelry

Men's and Sports

Women's Clothing

Preferred Shopping-- Wanna shop crowd-free? Thursday from 9 am- 11 am is your chance to do it! The $35 ticket includes a complimentary breakfast and shopping beyond the special hours.

Santa Sneak Peek and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus-- Bring the kids to take pictures with Santa and find out what's on their Christmas lists. The event is included with a general admission ticket, and children 10 and under get in free. Photos are complimentary, and strollers are allowed while Santa is in the building on Thursday from 2 pm- 6pm.

Ladies Night-- Friday from 5 pm- 8pm, invite the girls for some fun while you shop. Music, door prizes, and cocktails for purchase are all available with a general admission ticket. Want a VIP experience? With the purchase of a $35 VIP ticket, enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and receive a VIP bag filled with goodies and discounts.

Bells, Bingo & Bubbly-- Saturday is stacked with even more fun! Your general admission tickets gets you entry to the market. Get there when the doors open at 9 am for Bells, Bingo & Bubbly. For $25, play bingo while you sip on complimentary mimosas.

Sparkle and Shine Raffle-- Purchase a $10 raffle ticket while you're at the show for a chance to win $10,000 cash or a $10,000 Lee Michael's shopping spree!

Spending money never felt so good! The Junior League works hard and has raised over $7-million with Tinsel and Treasures over the past 30 years. The group's mission is the advance women's leadership and to make an impact on the community. All of their funds are invested into programs that benefit women and children.

Have fun and happy shopping!

