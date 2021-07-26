Tinsel & Treasures is back! Join the Junior League of Lafayette as they kick off the holiday season with their holiday market held at the Cajundome Convention Center. Tinsel & Treasures will take place from Wednesday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2021. All proceeds that are raised help the Junior League of Lafayette continue its mission of improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

28th Annual Tinsel & Treasures presented by the Junior League of Lafayette

General Market Information:

One-Day Entry: $13

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., strollers permitted from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. ONLY. Strollers will NOT be permitted at any other time during the remainder of market hours.

Friday, September 24, 2021, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. – no strollers permitted

Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. – no strollers permitted

Children under 10 are admitted for free

Over 130 merchants!

Tickets are available for purchase at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters (504 Richland Avenue or 337-988-2739), the CAJUNDOME Box Office, or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets purchased through CAJUNDOME Box Office and Ticketmaster.com are subject to additional fees.

Parking Information:

Overflow parking for Tinsel & Treasures shoppers will be available at Cajun Field. Free shuttles will run on the following schedule to the Convention Center doors: Thursday ~ 7:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday ~ 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday ~ 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Please look for signs designating Tinsel & Treasures Parking. Note, there will be absolutely no shuttle service from any overflow parking areas not clearly marked as Tinsel & Treasures Parking.

Preview Party:

Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Come early and stay late for a night of music, food, drinks, and a silent auction; along with the first look at the 2021 market vendors. *cocktail attire

Silent Auction 7 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.

Tickets are $53 per person, limited quantities available – same purchase options as the General Admission Tickets

Includes entry to the event, food, drinks, and one additional market day entry of your choice

Live music by The Rouge Krewe

Tickets are available for purchase at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters (504 Richland Avenue or 337-988-2739), the CAJUNDOME Box Office, or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets purchased through CAJUNDOME Box Office and Ticketmaster.com are subject to additional fees.

Preferred Shopping:

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Tickets: $28 per person, limited quantities available

Includes two hours of crowd-free shopping prior to market opening, complimentary breakfast, door prize giveaways, and all-day access to the market on Thursday

Tickets are available for purchase at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters (504 Richland Avenue or 337-988-2739), the CAJUNDOME Box Office, or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets purchased through CAJUNDOME Box Office and Ticketmaster.com are subject to additional fees.

Committee Photo/ Staff Photo

Santa Sneak Peek: Sponsored by: Acadiana Pediatric Dentistry

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Included with General Admission

Santa has chosen Tinsel & Treasures as his first big appearance for this year! Bring the kids to visit and take pictures with Santa! A complimentary picture of your visit with Santa will be given to you with additional pictures available for purchase; various packages available. Please note that stroller hours are from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. only.

Cocoa with Mrs. Claus: Sponsored by: Dr. John Henry

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Included with General Admission

Take a break from shopping and come to Cocoa with Mrs. Claus! Join us as we enjoy fancy hot cocoa with Mrs. Claus as she reads and sings Christmas stories and carols.

Ladies’ Night: Sponsored by: Paul’s Jewelry

Friday, September 24, 2021, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Included with General Admission (specialty cocktail is available for purchase)

Grab your friends for an evening of shopping, hors d’ oeuvres, a live DJ, and a specialty cocktail for purchase.

Gain access to a VIP area with the purchase of a Ladies’ Night bag for $35 full of specialty items, including admission to the holiday market, gift certificates, and more! Ladies' Night bags will be for sale at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters or www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com .

Merry Mimosas:

Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Included with General Admission

Mimosas available for purchase

Sparkle & Shine Raffle: Sponsored by: Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

Buy a chance to win one of three fabulous prizes! First Prize: $10,000 cash Second Prize: A $10,000 Lee Michaels shopping spree

Two winners will be drawn. Must be at least 18 years of age to win.

Tickets are $10 each. Buy tickets from a Junior League of Lafayette member, at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters located at 504 Richland Avenue in River Ranch, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, or buy them at any time during market hours.

PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS ONLINE: Raffle tickets are available for purchase on the Junior League of Lafayette website now through September 25. Go to www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com to purchase your tickets today!

Drawing will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. and you do not need to be present to win.

Tinsel & Treasures Santa/ Staff Photo

Children’s Event: Sponsored by: Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry

*virtual event

December 11 and December 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

For a $35 donation, your child will be able to enjoy a morning with Santa online before he drops down the chimney.

Children will be invited to join a video call with Santa where he will read a Christmas book with special guests Olaf and Rudolph.

In addition, your children will find safe, kid-themed items in the box including a signed photo from Santa with “special friends,” stationary to write a letter to Santa and other hands-on holiday activities.

Boxes go on sale a couple of weeks before and are LIMITED. Pick-up will be at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters , 504 Richland Ave, Lafayette, LA 70508.

