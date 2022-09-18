Swath Of Tornadoes Tear Through Midwest Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images loading...

Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that has been and continues to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live.

One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.

This year the Junior League of Lafayette started a new program called the Health Essentials Resource (HER) Committee. This committee’s mission is to make sure that there are diapers available for children and period products available for women who need them.

However, this need is greater than anyone could have imagined. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families struggles to provide clean diapers to their baby.

Junior League of Lafayette is trying to get more products out to families in our community who are in need and they can’t do that without your help. During Tinsel & Treasures which is September 22-24, 2022, they will be collecting diapers and period products.

Diapers can be any brand in size from newborn to 6 and also pull-ups sized 2T-5T.

Women’s period products can be any brand in regular and super feminine pads, liners, and tampons.

Junior League of Lafayette will also accept new underwear for girls ages 10-18 with the original tags still on them.

Get our free mobile app

This supply drive will take place during Tinsel & Treasures. There will be drop-off bins during the market at the Cajundome Convention Center.

However, if you are wanting to help out before then you can shop Junior League of Lafayette’s Amazon wish list here.

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children