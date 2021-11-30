Tinsel & Treasures Children’s Event Box Are Now on Sale

Last year this event was such a hit that they are bringing it back for another year. However, the number of boxes that will be sold will be limited so if you are interested you might want to snag yours fast.



The virtual events will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, and on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 9 am- 10 am. Each box is $35 and only 200 of them will be available this year. Your child will receive a box full of goodies and will be able to go through them while on the call with Santa. Santa will read a Christmas story with the children and will have a few special guests stop by to join in on the fun.

In your child’s box, they will find safe, kid-themed items including a signed photo from Santa with “special friends,” stationery to write a letter to Santa, and other hands-on holiday activities.

Boxes are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Junior League of Lafayette’s website.

Boxes will be available for pickup the Friday before the virtual event is scheduled to take place at 504 Richland Ave, Lafayette, La 70508.

Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Since 1957, Junior League of Lafayette has been making a difference in the Lafayette community by donating grant dollars and volunteer hours.

