28th Annual Tinsel & Treasures Returns To Lafayette

I always know the holidays are coming up when I start to hear about Tinsel & Treasures. It always helps me get in the holiday spirit by shopping the many vendors that attend the holiday market every year. This year the Junior League of Lafayette is celebrating its 28th annual Tinsel & Treasures market happening at the Cajundome Convention Center Thursday, September 23- Saturday, September 25, 2021. Right now Tinsel & Treasures is planning to be an in-person event but will also have several virtual components to it.

I don't know about you but I am so excited to get my tickets and shop 'til I drop.

Here is all the information you will need about the 28th Annual Tinsel & Treasures Holiday Market:

Tinsel & Treasures General Market Description

One-Day Entry: $13

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., strollers permitted from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. ONLY. Strollers will NOT be permitted at any other time during the remainder of market hours.

Friday, September 24, 2021, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. – no strollers permitted

Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. – no strollers permitted

Children under 10 are admitted for free

Over 100 merchants!

Tickets are available for purchase at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters (504 Richland Avenue or 337-988-2739), the CAJUNDOME Box Office, or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets purchased through CAJUNDOME Box Office and Ticketmaster.com are subject to additional fees.

Tinsel & Treasures Parking Information

Overflow parking for Tinsel & Treasures shoppers will be available at Cajun Field. Free shuttles will run on the following schedule to the Convention Center doors: Thursday ~ 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday ~ 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday ~ 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Please look for signs designating Tinsel & Treasures Parking. Note, there will be absolutely no shuttle service from any overflow parking areas not clearly marked as Tinsel & Treasures Parking.



Tinsel & Treasures Preview Party

Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Dress to the nines and shop ‘til ten! Come early and stay late for a night of music, food, drinks, a silent auction, and the first look at the 2021 market vendors. *cocktail attire

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Silent Auction 7 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Tickets are $53 per person, limited quantities available – same purchase options as the General Admission Tickets.

Includes entry to the event, food, drinks, and one additional market day entry of your choice

Live music by The Rouge Krewe

Enjoy a specialty cocktail with the purchase of a $50 Lee Michaels jewelry raffle ticket! *drawing at 9:30 p.m. - the winner does not need to be present to win.

Gift Card Wheel: Spin your way to a gift card from Tinsel & Treasures merchants. $25 per spin – gift cards valued at $25 - $100.

Tickets are available for purchase at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters (504 Richland Avenue or 337-988-2739), the CAJUNDOME Box Office, or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets purchased through CAJUNDOME Box Office and Ticketmaster.com are subject to additional fees.

Tinsel & Treasures Preferred Shopping

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Tickets: $28 per person, limited quantities available

Includes two hours of crowd-free shopping prior to market opening, complimentary breakfast, door prize giveaways, and all-day access to the market on Thursday.

Tickets are available for purchase at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters (504 Richland Avenue or 337-988-2739), the CAJUNDOME Box Office, or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets purchased through CAJUNDOME Box Office and Ticketmaster.com are subject to additional fees.

Santa Sneak Peek Sponsored by: Acadiana Pediatric Dentistry

Included with General Admission

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Santa has chosen Tinsel & Treasures as his first big appearance for this year! Bring the kids to visit and take pictures with Santa! A complimentary picture of your visit with Santa will be given to you with additional pictures available for purchase; various packages available. Please note that stroller hours are from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. only.

Tinsel & Treasures Santa/ Staff Photo

Cocoa with Mrs. Claus Sponsored by: Dr. John Henry

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Included with General Admission

Take a break from shopping and come to Cocoa with Mrs. Claus! Join us as we enjoy fancy hot cocoa with Mrs. Claus as she reads and sings Christmas stories and carols.

Ladies’ Night & Ladies’ Night Experience Sponsored by: Paul’s Jewelry

Friday, September 24, 2021, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Included with General Admission (specialty cocktail is available for purchase)

Grab your friends for an evening of shopping, hors d’ oeuvres, music, and a specialty cocktail for purchase.

Gain access to a VIP area with the purchase of a Ladies’ Night bag for $35 full of specialty items, including admission to the holiday market, gift certificates, and more! Ladies' Night voucher tickets will be for sale at the Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters or www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com .

Merry Mimosas

Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Included with General Admission

Mimosas available for purchase

Sparkle & Shine Raffle

Buy a chance to win one of three fabulous prizes! First Prize: $10,000 cash Second Prize: A $10,000 Lee Michaels shopping spree, donated by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

Two (2) winners will be drawn. Must be at least 18 years of age to win.

Tickets are $10 each. Buy tickets from a Junior League of Lafayette member, at the Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters located at 504 Richland Avenue, or buy them at any time during market hours.

PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS ONLINE: Raffle tickets are available for purchase on the Junior League of Lafayette website now through September 25. Go to www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com to purchase your tickets today!

Drawing will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 4:45 p.m., and you do not need to be present to win.

Children’s Event Sponsored by: Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry

*virtual event

December 11 and December 18, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

For a $35 donation, your child will be able to enjoy a morning with Santa online before he drops down the chimney.

Children will be invited to join a video call with Santa where he will read a Christmas book with special guests Olaf and Rudolph.

In addition, your children will find safe, kid-themed items in the box including a signed photo from Santa with “special friends,” stationary to write a letter to Santa, and other hands-on holiday activities.

Boxes will go on sale Wednesday, September 22, and are LIMITED. Pick-up will be at Junior League of Lafayette Headquarters, 504 Richland Ave, Lafayette, LA 70508.

