List of National Chain Stores in Lafayette to Close on Thanksgiving Day

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is right around the corner, but many big national chains won't be opening again this year.

Stores across the U.S. had started opening on Thanksgiving Day offering huge discounts on certain items to lure shoppers into their stores, but again this year, due to in-store riots, the COVID-19 pandemic and employees who are simply burnt out many big box stores will not open this year.

Opening on Thanksgiving Day generated a ton of additional revenue for retailers throughout the U.S. But companies like Walmart and Target are closing to give their customers a more pleasant shopping experience again this year.

Target claims closing on Thanksgiving reduces crowds and they've received positive feedback from their customers for being closed. Walmart, however, is closing on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row as a thank you to their employees.

National Chains in Lafayette, Louisiana. Scheduled to be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021:

Barnes & Noble (5705 Johnston St. Lafayette, La.)

Bath & Body Works (5725 Johnston St. Lafayette, La.)

Bed, Bath and Beyond (3617 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, La.)

Best Buy (5635 Johnston St. Lafayette, La.)

Costco (201 Meadow Farm Dr. Lafayette, La.)

Dick's Sporting Goods (110 Old Camp Rd. Ste A, Lafayette, La.)

Forever 21 (5725 Johnston St. #D-164, Lafayette, La.)

Home Depot (3721 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, La. and 1700 SE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, La.)

JCPenney (3125 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette, La. and 5725 Johnston St., Lafayette, La.)

Kohl's (4310 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, La.)

Macy's (5733 Johnston St. Ste. 2098, Lafayette, La.)

Marshalls (111 Meadow Farm Dr., Lafayette, La.)

Petco (609 Settlers Trace Blvd. Ste. 200, Lafayette, La. and 3215 Louisiana Ave #100, Lafayette, La.)

PetSmart (5700 Johnston St. #10, Lafayette, La. and 111 Meadow Farm Dr. #120, Lafayette, La.)

Target (4313 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, La. and 3225 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette, La.)

TJ Maxx (5700 Johnston St., Lafayette, La.)

T-Mobile (4415 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. #200, Lafayette, La., 5907 Johnston St. Suite B, Lafayette, La., 104 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd. #107, Lafayette, La. and 2668 Johnston St. Ste. #C-1, Lafayette, La.)

Walmart (2428 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette, La. and 3142 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, La.)

In addition, Burlington located at 3300 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, La. and HomeGoods located at 111 Meadow Farm Dr., Lafayette, La. will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.